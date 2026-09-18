Gemak Group Wins 2nd Prize in R&D Category at Productivity Project Awards

[By: Gemak Group]

Gemak Group has been awarded Second Prize in the R&D Category at the 2025 Productivity Project Awards, organized by Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology.

As the first approved R&D Center in Türkiye’s shipbuilding industry, Gemak Group has further strengthened its track record in advanced engineering, innovation and productivity. The Group was also presented with the “Productivity Award-Winning Enterprise Certificate” by the Minister of Industry and Technology.

10,800-ton capacity with synchronized control across 128 axes

At the center of the award-winning project is an advanced transportation and positioning system developed by the Gemak R&D Center for the precise movement of mega-scale structures.

The system provides an installed transportation capacity of 10,800 tons, with a modular architecture allowing it to be scaled up to 26,100 tons. Featuring fully synchronized motion control across 128 axes and positioning accuracy of ±0,1 mm, the system enables exceptionally precise and controlled movement of large-scale structures.

By combining precision, safety and operational efficiency, the technology provides an advanced engineering solution for increasingly large and complex operations across the shipbuilding, offshore, maritime and heavy industrial sectors.

The achievement reflects Gemak Group’s approach to R&D: transforming engineering expertise and operational experience into practical, scalable technologies capable of addressing real-world industrial challenges.

Commenting on the award, Gemak Group stated:

“This recognition reflects the strong R&D culture and engineering capabilities we have built over the years. We sincerely thank our entire R&D team for their dedication and contribution to this achievement. We will continue developing technologies that create value for the maritime, offshore and heavy industrial sectors through innovation and engineering excellence.”