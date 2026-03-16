Gard and NAVTOR Partner to Launch Gard Insights on NavStation

[By: NAVTOR]

For those at sea, every decision counts, and in the dynamic world of shipping, timely access to the right information can make all the difference. That’s why Gard and NAVTOR have partnered to launch Gard Insights on NavStation. This is a major step toward making loss prevention knowledge accessible and easy to use for crews and operators worldwide.

NavStation provides an ideal channel for Gard’s extensive loss prevention insights and awareness material. By embedding this content directly into tools used for voyage planning and operational decisions, navigators and operators will receive timely and relevant safety advice.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making safety knowledge accessible where it matters most. By integrating Gard’s expertise into Navtor’s trusted platforms, we help empower crews and decision-makers with insights that support safer operations,” says Line Dahle, EVP – Industry Impact, Gard.

Empowering safer voyages

The partnership between Gard and NAVTOR is rooted in a shared vision: to empower maritime professionals with knowledge that supports safer operations. NAVTOR’s digital platforms are trusted by thousands of vessels for route planning and ship-shore connectivity. With Gard’s expertise available on these platforms, guidance on risk management and safety culture is always within reach.

“Making Gard’s insights timely and relevant within NAVTOR’s workflow empowers crews and managers to act proactively. By embedding loss prevention strategies - covering navigation, cargo, and compliance - into tools used for route planning and operational decisions, navigators gain immediate access to guidance that reduces risks and prevents incidents,” says Marius Schønberg, Vice President, Head of Loss Prevention, Gard.

Knowledge at your fingertips

NAVTOR users can get access to Gard Insight articles through the e-Publication Reader module in NavStation, updated weekly and compiled annually for easy reference.

NAVTOR’s COO, Børge Hetland, says of the integration: “Our mission has always been to make life easier for shipping companies. Simplifying the distribution of relevant information is a key part of that and we see that when information is easily accessible, it is utilised more frequently. This partnership aligns with our strategy to reduce the number of applications and software onboard, giving crews fewer, more streamlined digital platforms. In addition, by providing mariners with decision-support tools for planning safe and efficient routes, such as Gard’s trusted insight articles, we deliver added value to our customers and strengthen the very mission our company is built upon.”

Serving more than 18,000 vessels worldwide, NavStation provides a trusted platform for delivering knowledge. Gard and NAVTOR view this as the start of a growing collaboration - one that strengthens safety culture across the maritime industry.