FRONTM Signs Up as New Inmarsat Fleet Connect Provider

January 15, 2021

FrontM and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, have signed an agreement for FrontM to join the fast-growing group of certified application providers to offer a dedicated application for Inmarsat’s Fleet Connect service.



This collaboration will enable FrontM to use Fleet Connect over Fleet Xpress to deliver their maritime video streaming based collaboration and workflow automation applications to vessels.



Fleet Connect is a dedicated bandwidth service that provides connectivity independent of the ship owners’ primary bandwidth, allowing Application Providers to have an always-on, or on-demand, two-way communication channel to the vessel.



With the help of Fleet Connect, FrontM can now offer their Collaboration and Workflow Automation Platform, a cloud and edge (offline) enabled, mobile, desktop and web solution, designed to digitalise maritime business operations and processes, whilst humanising employee experiences. The collaboration capabilities include video conferencing, VoIP and team messaging, which are highly optimised for satellite connectivity and are designed to enable dedicated bandwidth connection.



“We are proud to become an official Certified Application Provider for Inmarsat, which will help our customers to rapidly deploy and digitalise their business operations via a micro-suite of video conferencing and workflow applications across our platform. By combining Inmarsat Fleet Connect and FrontM’ technology customers will have guaranteed access to the bandwidth they need to support their real time streaming services, enabling efficient collaboration between ship and shore teams over Inmarsat’s network.” says Lisa Moore, VP, Commercial Product Management at FrontM.



“We are delighted to be working with a technology start-up such as FrontM, which helps us to support our customers to rapidly digitalise their operations and change their overall approach to crew welfare onboard,” said Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime.



This collaboration enables ship owners and operators to undertake real-time telemedicine and video conferencing, troubleshoot mission critical issues, and access e-learning for improved crew welfare.

