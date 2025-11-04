From Croatia to the World: Two Decades of Sustainable Corrosion Protection

[By: Cortec ® Corporation]

Cortec’s VpCI®-126 film, powered by Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitor (VpCI®) technology, has earned its place as one of the world’s best-selling anti-corrosion polyethylene films. As production at the EcoCortec® plant in Croatia nears its 20th anniversary, the company proudly reflects on the film’s proven success in thousands of applications around the globe. Its widespread use across industries stands as clear proof of its reliability and effectiveness in protecting valuable metal assets from corrosion, delivering sustainable protection trusted worldwide.

Key Benefits of VpCI®-126 Film

This corrosion-inhibiting film provides clean, dry, and long-lasting protection for metal parts, without the need for oils or greases. Powered by VpCI® technology, it forms an invisible protective layer that preserves metals for up to five years during storage or transport. The film is transparent, flexible, and durable, allowing easy inspection and handling while maintaining excellent mechanical strength. Recyclable, non-toxic, and nitrite-free, it supports modern sustainability goals and worker safety. Available in shrink, stretch, and reinforced versions, VpCI® 126 offers versatile protection across industries from automotive and electronics to heavy machinery. The film is available in both standard form and the PCR version, which incorporates post-consumer recycled content in support of circular economy goals as well as wide range of formats including custom bags, tubing, sheeting and many more. Because of its proven reliability and effectiveness, it has become the preferred choice of thousands of clients around the world.

Driving Sustainable Growth Through Innovation

Over the past two decades, the European subsidiary of Cortec Corporation, EcoCortec®, has grown manufacturing complex that not only extrudes and converts films but also produces its own VpCI® masterbatch—ensuring consistent quality and fast delivery to customers worldwide. Since its founding, EcoCortec® has been recognized for its continuous innovation and significant contribution to Croatia’s industrial and environmental development. The plant has been acknowledged as a project of great importance to the local community and the Croatian economy, contributing to regional development and the creation of high-value, green manufacturing jobs. For this reason, it received support from the Croatian government and was partially financed through HBOR (Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development)—a reflection of national confidence in EcoCortec’s long-term sustainable vision. In 2006, the company received the CroPak Award for excellence in packaging innovation and sustainability. Later, in 2018, EcoCortec® was awarded an EU Grant for its third expansion project, which included the purchase of a new extrusion line (E5). This investment significantly increased production capacity for VpCI® films and was part of a broader development initiative that solidified company’s position as one of Europe’s leading producers of green VCI packaging. Throughout its growth, EcoCortec® has also actively participated in several EU-funded research and innovation projects, including Marine Clean and BioCompack, both focused on developing environmentally friendly materials and advancing circular economy practices. In 2024, EcoCortec® received the Lider Magazine Award for the Best Medium-Sized Investment in Croatia, recognizing its continued contribution to the nation’s industrial development and leadership in green manufacturing. Another major milestone was the company’s partnership with German distributor Jakob Schober GmbH, which led to the creation of a closed-loop recycling program. This initiative enables the return and reuse of clean plastic scrap from Schober’s customers, which is then reprocessed at the EcoCortec® plant into new, high-quality films. The program has significantly reduced waste, conserved natural resources, and lowered the overall carbon footprint. This innovative approach to circular production was honored with the German Packaging Award in the “Sustainability – Overall Concept” category.

Continuing the Mission of Sustainability

These recognitions reflect EcoCortec’s ongoing dedication to innovation, sustainability, and responsible growth. The company has also secured special financing from Intesa Sanpaolo banking group supporting sustainable projects that align with Europe’s broader green transition goals. As EcoCortec® celebrates nearly two decades of VpCI®-126 film production at its Croatian plant, it continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability.