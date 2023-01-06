Frank A. Del Rio Named President of Oceania Cruises

Frank A. Del Rio President Oceania Cruises

[By Oceania Cruises]

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced the appointment of Frank A. Del Rio, current Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, as President of Oceania Cruises effective January 1, 2023, as part of its robust succession plan. Howard Sherman, current President and CEO, will remain with the cruise line’s parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. as a special advisor, ensuring a smooth transition.

Sherman is a long-standing company and cruise industry veteran who has served as President and CEO of Oceania Cruises since January 2022. During his tenure he led the post-pandemic resumption of cruise operations for the brand as well as oversaw the preparations for the introduction of the line’s first newbuild in nearly a decade, Vista, which is set to debut in 2023. He previously served as Executive Vice President, Onboard Revenue and Destination Services of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings where he oversaw a diverse portfolio of departments including Air and Sea, Casino Operations, Onboard Revenue, Destination Services, Commercial Development, Government Relations, Itinerary Planning and Land-Based Construction Projects. Prior to the Company’s acquisition of Prestige, Sherman held various roles at Prestige from 2003 to 2014 and was one of Oceania Cruises’ founding team members.

“It has been my privilege to lead the world’s leading culinary- and destination focused cruise line and to work alongside the incredibly talented and passionate team at Oceania Cruises,” said Howard Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises. “I have worked closely with Frank over the past year and I am confident he is the ideal person to lead this storied brand in this next chapter.”

“I am incredibly excited to take the helm at Oceania Cruises, which is not only a world-class organization in every aspect but is even more special to me as part of the founding team twenty years ago,” said Frank A. Del Rio. “I look forward to working closely with our partners worldwide to build on our incredibly strong position as we continue to evolve and innovate to deliver a best-in-class product for our loyal guests.”

Del Rio is an industry veteran, having started his career in the cruise industry in 2003 as one of the first employees at Oceania Cruises. As Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, he leads all sales and marketing activities across the globe with teams based in the brand's offices in Miami, Southampton, Sydney, and Sao Paulo. Del Rio rejoined the company in early 2022, marking a continuation of his 14-year tenure, which ran from 2003 through 2017. During his time at Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and ultimately at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Del Rio rose to the rank of Senior Vice President and led all aspects of Port and Destination Services along with Onboard Revenue. Prior to his return to the company, Del Rio was involved in the private equity, finance, and tech spaces, where he was involved across a wide spectrum of products and industries, including AI, telecommunications and 5G network solutions, medical, and real estate development.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.