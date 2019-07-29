Fran Johnson Named Managing Director of Stone Marine Shipcare

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-29 21:24:12

Stone Marine Shipcare has appointed Fran Johnson as Managing Director following the recent retirement of Don Quilliam. Johnson joined the company in 1997 as an apprentice and has been promoted through various positions culminating in his becoming Operations Director in 2015. During his years as a Service Technician and later, as a Service Supervisor, he travelled extensively, fine tuning his knowledge and expertise in propeller repair and servicing. This, together with his now considerable management experience places him in an ideal position for his new role.

Don Quilliam, who has over fifty years’ of propeller manufacturing and service knowledge, continues to be employed by Stone Marine Shipcare on a part time basis as a Technical Consultant.

