FMC Adding Two Administrative Law Judges on Temporary Basis

[By Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)]



Two administrative law judges have been detailed from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the Federal Maritime Commission’s Office of Administrative Law Judges (OALJ) for a one-year period.

The temporary details of Judge Richard Ambrow and Judge Mary A. Hervey are the result of a memorandum of understanding signed by the two agencies in September. The two administrative law judges (ALJ) began work at the FMC on October 1, 2024.

Judge Ambrow has served as an administrative law judge in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals since 2019 and has been detailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Hearings and Appeals since 2022. Other previous positions held in government include serving as Counsel to the Solicitor of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor; a Trial Attorney in the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice; and as a Judicial Law Clerk for the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan. He also practiced law for over seven years at Troutman Sanders LLP. Judge Ambrow received his J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2001, and his B.A. from Wayne State University in 1998. He is licensed to practice law in Michigan and Washington, D.C.

Judge Hervey has served as a Supervisory Administrative Law Judge since 2019. She previously served for more than two decades as a Trial Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Tax Division. Prior to government service, she worked as a Registered Nurse at Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, New York. Judge Hervey received her J.D. from American University Washington College of Law in 1985 and her B.S. in nursing from Niagara in 1981. She is a member of the Maryland and District of Columbia bars.

The Commission has experienced a significant increase of cases filed with its OALJ, many involving disputes emanating from the pandemic-era supply chain disruption. Adding two additional judges will permit the OALJ to ensure timely adjudication of the record number of pending proceedings.

The judges will serve with Chief Administrative Law Judge Erin M. Wirth, and Judges Linda S. Crovella and Alex M. Chintella.

