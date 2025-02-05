Florida’s Seaports Are Leaders in Providing Critical Commodities

[By Florida Ports Council]

Florida’s 16 public seaports are playing an outsized role in the state’s supply chain, particularly when it comes to ensuring Floridians have access to critical commodities like food, fuel and healthcare supplies, a new report by the Florida Ports Council shows. Further, new economic data from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) shows that maritime activity at Florida’s seaports represents a strong 12.2 percent of the state’s $1.6 trillion GDP.

Far too often, Floridians only realize how important the state’s seaports are during times of a natural disaster. Yet, Florida’s seaports are an essential link in the state’s supply chain, particularly when it comes to ensuring grocery stores are stocked with food, gas stations have fuel, and hospitals and pharmacies have the medical supplies to heal patients and keep Floridians healthy.

“As Florida’s population continues growing, robust investments in seaport infrastructure is essential for maintaining a strong supply chain. Modern ports, combined with our efficient operations, enables smooth cargo movement, while also minimizing delays and disruptions in the delivery of goods supporting Florida’s economic stability,” said Mike Rubin, CEO and President, Florida Ports Council.

The Critical Commodities Report shows that Florida’s seaport supply chain:

Imports $32.6 billion in petroleum products and aviation fuel – Florida’s largest import category,

Imports and exports a combined $9.9 billion in food, vegetables and perishables,

Imports $1.5 billion in medical equipment and pharmaceuticals,

Imports $1.1 billion in furnishings – which is particularly important as businesses and homeowners recover from the devasting 2024 hurricanes, and

Imports $600 million in cement and aggregate to help meet the state’s Moving Florida Forward infrastructure initiate.

While Florida’s seaports are leaders in keeping the state’s supply chain strong, a new FDOT Economic Analysis shows that maritime activity at Florida’s seaports also:

Contributes $196 billion to Florida’s economy,

Creates 1.2 million jobs for Floridians, and

Contributes $7.4 billion in state and local taxes.

The Critical Commodities Report highlights the indispensable role Florida’s seaports play in supplying food, fuel, healthcare supplies and more, and why it’s imperative additional investments are made to ensure Florida’s ports remain efficient with modern and necessary equipment, and functional with safe and secure berths and trading lanes.

“As Chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, I can attest that back-to-back hurricanes have made it as important as ever to help Floridians get back on their feet. As Floridians continue their recovery process, furnishing their homes will be an important step in getting things back to normal. Florida imports more than $1 billion in furnishings annually, and we appreciate the important work of the Florida Ports Council, and we trust Florida’s reliable seaports to deliver those furnishings into the Sunshine State,” said Keith Koenig, CEO, CITY Furniture.

“Agriculture is vital to Florida’s economy, creating employment opportunities for over two million Floridians and generating more than $200 billion in annual economic impact to the state. Florida’s seaports import and export nearly $10 billion in food, vegetables and perishable goods each year, ensuring our state and nation’s food supply chain remains strong,” said Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

“Florida is growing faster than ever, and our infrastructure must grow with it. We need to keep Florida moving, with new roads, bridges and critical infrastructure – an essential part of Florida’s success. As one of the largest producers and users of cement and aggregate in Florida, we rely on imports at Florida’s seaports as a critical supplement to this production to keep Florida growing,” said Jeff Bobolts, Regional President, Cemex US.