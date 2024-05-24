FLIR Announces Garmin Integration of Maritime Thermal Monitoring System

[By: FLIR]

FLIR, a global leader in high-performance marine thermal imaging systems, recently announced that Garmin has added support for the FLIR Maritime Thermal Monitoring System (MTMS) in their recent April 2024 (v35) software release. Supported features include:

Live display of the video feed from the FLIR MTMS camera system

Audible alarms and visual alerts from the FLIR MTMS on the Garmin chartplotter

Full support for thermal, visible and MSX thermal/visible blending

Thermal color palette selection

Custom camera naming

The FLIR MTMS is a powerful tool for monitoring and protecting vital machinery and equipment from catastrophic breakdown. The system has been proven in hundreds of marine and industrial installations to effectively identify temperature anomalies in equipment like gas and diesel engines, generators, bearings, electrical panels and much more. Early identification of impending trouble encourages operators to take action to protect equipment and minimize damage.

The FLIR MTMS can monitor multiple spot-targets and isotherm boxes in its field-of-view and can be programmed to provide alerts based on high-, low- or delta-temperature factors. Alarm configuration is completed using the MTMS’ built-in web server through any network-connected device with a web browser. The FLIR MTMS is equipped with both a FLIR Lepton thermal imager as well as a visible camera with LED lighting making it suitable for use in lit or unlit spaces.

“The FLIR MTMS is a robust system that can help users on a variety of vessels better anticipate the health of equipment in hard to monitor spots like engine rooms,” said Grégoire Outters, General Manager at Teledyne FLIR Maritime. “Garmin’s integration with this system allows users to deploy this solution seamlessly, without needing a separate display taking up valuable helm station real estate. The ease of installation and use, combined with the customizability of the system allows users to tailor it to their specific needs or mission.”

To learn more about FLIR's full line of products, visit www.flir.com.