Fleet Solid Support Vessels for UK Ministry of Defence Powered by MAN

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

In 2023, the Ministry of Defence of the UK awarded Team Resolute – comprising Navantia UK, Harland & Wolff and BMT – the contract to deliver three Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. With Navantia UK as prime contractor, BMT Group is providing its expertise in advanced naval design, while Harland & Wolff and Navantia will build the vessels. The majority of the hull blocks will be built in Harland & Wolff shipyards, with the integration, test and trials and delivery taking place at the iconic Belfast facility.

The naval package from MAN Energy Solutions will contribute to some key requirements of the FSS ships essential for naval applications like shock resistance, cyber security, NBC (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical), Integrated Logistic Support (ILS), efficiency, low-emissions, and reliability. A further reduction of CO2 emissions by use of green methanol is a conceivable option through a later retrofit of the 32/44CR engines.

“Navantia UK and our partners in Team Resolute for the FSS programme are proud to partner MAN in order to provide world class propulsion technology for the FSS vessels”, said José Luis Viguera, FSS Liaison Programme Manager, Navantia UK.

MAN Energy Solutions will provide twelve V32/44CR propulsion engines, six L32/44CR Generator Sets, MAN SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) for each engine and three twin-screw Alpha CP propellers and plant auxiliaries.

MAN has a proven track record of collaboration with UK Defence and Royal Navy, with vessels such as Type 23 frigates, a Fort Victoria replenishment vessel and Trafalgar-class submarines, among others, carrying MAN engines.

The main task of the advanced FSS ships will be the underway replenishment of dry stores for Royal Navy vessels. Their capabilities foresee global operations for logistic support, operation support – including missions against piracy – and terrorism.

Andreas Junginger, Head of Sales, Navy at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Navantia is a highly reputable and important partner for navies around the world and we are proud to be chosen to participate in this significant FSS programme for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. This high-end naval application marks another milestone for our increasingly important Navy business and we are looking forward to further developing our successful cooperation.”