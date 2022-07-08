Fleet Management and Marubeni Establish New Company in Singapore

Image courtesy of FLEET

[By: FLEET]

Fleet Management Limited (FLEET) has launched a new integrated ship management unit – MaruFleet Management Pte Ltd (“MaruFleet”) – in Singapore in collaboration with MMSL Pte. Ltd. (MMSL), a Singapore subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni).

MaruFleet will provide dedicated ship management services to MMSL. This aims to safeguard Marubeni’s good technical management performance and deliver more operational and quality control for all its owned tonnage.

Mr Kishore Rajvanshy, FLEET Managing Director, said the relationship between FLEET and Marubeni began in 2014 when FLEET began to manage MMSL’s first Supramax bulk carrier, MV Crimson Queen. This has expanded to seven ships as of early 2022.

“We are delighted to launch this company with Marubeni,” Mr Rajvanshy said. “MaruFleet will exclusively service and be tailored to Marubeni’s requirements. This means Marubeni will be able to rely on and readily access a dedicated team of professionals for all its ship management needs globally.”

“We are humbled and honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility, which is a reflection of our consistent performance and strong working relationship with Marubeni and the MMSL team.”

Mr Tomohiro Endo, Managing Director of MMSL, said that MMSL has 10 years’ experience in own ship management, and now it’s time to step up to the next stage with MaruFleet to meet higher safety and environmental requirements. MaruFleet is a collaboration between MMSL’s expert staff and FLEET’s professionals with a sophisticated global management system.

“We see our relationship with FLEET as a partnership,” Mr Endo said. “We share the same philosophy and vision in growing our businesses through a clear focus on safety, quality and technical management.”

“We have a proven track record in recent years in working well with the FLEET team to deliver strong performance. We are looking forward to bringing our respective strengths and competitive advantages to MaruFleet – FLEET in ship management, and us in ship ownership.”

The establishment of MaruFleet is set to make FLEET the leading ship management company in Singapore in the coming months.

