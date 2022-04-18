Fleet Adds Largest Dual-Fuel Chemical Tanker to its Management

Gold Trader is the world's largest dual-fuel LNG chemical tanker

[By: Fleet Management Limited]

Fleet Management recently took delivery of the M.T. Gold Trader, the world’s largest dual-fuel parcel chemical tanker on behalf of its Japanese client Nisshin Shipping. According to the company, the delivery further cements its lead in the management of chemical tankers.

Fleet was assigned to undertake the new building supervision and technical management of six DSS Dual Fuel Chemical tankers being built at Nantong Xiangyu in China by its Japanese client Nisshin Shipping. These six chemical tankers are being built in two size categories, two are 19,900 DWT and four are 33,000 DWT. The ships are powered by Dual fuel (LNG) WinGD Tier III engines with 2 LNG tanks. All ships are fitted with Rudder Bulbs to minimize energy losses.

The first vessel in the 19,900 DWT category was delivered on March 15, 2022, and chartered to Hansa Tankers. The first of the larger tankers was delivered on April 6 and has been chartered to Ace Tankers.

“To be appointed manager of MT Gold Trader, the world’s largest dual-fuel LNG chemical tanker, is testament to the strong partnership and see trust we have developed with Nisshin Shipping over the years and that makes us very proud,” said Kishore Rajvanshy, Managing Director, Fleet Management Limited. “We have been charting our course towards a future for greener shipping for some time, building upon our technical capability and expertise in future fuels which is backed by a track record that today counts 12 dual-fuel vessels, with another 14 in the pipeline, that run on all commercially available dual-fuels, those being LNG, LPG, or Methanol.”

Fleet has a rich experience in the technical management and supervising the building of a wide diversity of dual-fuel vessels – including LNGC, LR2, VLEC, VLGC, Parcel Chemical tankers, and Methanol powered MR Tankers. Fleet has supervised the building and delivery of 30 dual-fuel vessels. It presently manages 12 DF vessels – a number that is set to grow to 26 as its pipeline of new building vessels is delivered over the next two years.

“We recognize that not every ship owner is in the position to make new investments in dual-fuel vessels right now and might be worrying about the commercial impact of the impending regulatory hurdles that lie ahead. We see an opportunity to advise any ship owner, no matter where they are on their journey, so they see a viable green transition pathway ahead - whether that encompasses new investments or taking action on one of the many technical or operational solutions available to bring their existing ships up to speed,” said Rajvanshy.

Fleet has experience in the management of all commercially available dual fuels – LNG, LPG, and Methanol. Of the 249 tankers that Fleet manages, some 180 are parcel chemical tankers or oil/chemical tankers making it the leading manager in this asset class.



