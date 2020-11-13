First STS LNG Bunkering in Malaysia

We are proud to announce that we have successfully arranged the first LNG bunkering in the port of Pasir Gudang, partnering with Malaysian oil and gas corp., Petronas and underlining our status as a world-leading independent provider of LNG as a marine fuel The parcel — purchased by Titan LNG — was delivered to the LNG-powered vessel, Siem Aristotle on the 9th November. This builds on last year’s Singaporean and Indonesian operations, servicing the world’s largest crane vessel, the Sleipnir owned by Heerema.

Petronas Marine’s LNG bunker barge, MV Avenir Advantage, recently came under their long-term charter and has delivered ~3,000 cbm of LNG to the Siem Aristotle as a fuel. The new barge can also be used as feeder vessel, servicing its customers in the region by leveraging on the strategic locations of its facilities, the Regasification Terminal Sungai Udang (RGTSU), Pengerang and Johor.

“We are very happy with the project and expect more deliveries to other customers of ours to be delivered in the same structure,” says Michael Schaap, Titan LNG’s Commercial Director Marine. “Being a supplier ourselves puts us in the position to assist our customers and suppliers to get the best deal, helping both sides to optimise the LNG supply process and add technical knowhow for speedy and efficient compatibility checks.”

Siem Car Carriers is a leader in the PCTC market and operates a global liner service, specialising in the movement of new autos, roll on roll off (RO-RO) and project cargo.

“The location that was chosen by the parties was ideal for us as it required minimal deviation from our schedule. The vessel will now proceed en-route to Europe where it will go on charter and join its sister vessel, Siem Confucius in service”, Michael Dugdale, Head of Procurement at Siem added.

