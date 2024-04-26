First of its Kind TRAktor V3900-DF Launched at Uzmar Shipyard

[By: Robert Allan Ltd.]

On February 27th, 2024, the world’s first Voith propelled tractor tug with LNG dual fuel propulsion was successfully launched by Uzmar Shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey. Named the Sultanhani, this is the first of two hulls being built for Turkish tug operator BOTAS to Robert Allan Ltd.’s TRAktor V3900-DF design.

A first of its kind design, the TRAktor V3900-DF builds on Robert Allan Ltd.’s extensive experience designing both Voith tractor tugs and LNG dual fuel tugs. It combines the excellent manoeuvrability and reliability of Voith propulsion in a greener envelope where the tug can operate on either diesel oil or LNG. Even when operating on diesel oil alone emissions are reduced with an IMO Tier III after-treatment installation. Due to the forward location of the VSP units the LNG tank hold is located aft of the engine room, providing separation of the gas system and any associated hazardous areas from the accommodation block.

Particulars of the TRAktor V3900-DF are as follows: