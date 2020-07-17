First of 3 Rastar 2900-SX Built by Sanmar for Svitzer Sohar

By The Maritime Executive 07-17-2020 04:48:46

Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards has delivered the first of three Bigaçay class ASD tugs that will be operated by Svitzer in the Port of Sohar, Oman. Destined for operation at the Sohar Industrial port, the tugs will be employed escorting and berthing large container ships and ValeMax bulk carriers.

The Bigaçay class ASD tug is a variant of the Robert Allan Ltd. designed RAstar series described as RAstar 2900-SX compact tugs. The design has a sponsoned hull form which is proven to provide significantly enhanced escort towing and seakeeping performance. As well as towage, the other services the tugs will provide are: Fire-fighting, pollution response support and salvage operations within the Port.

Particulars of the Svitzer Sohar (BIGAÇAY V), Svitzer Shinas (BIGAÇAY VI) and Svitzer Saham (BIGAÇAY VII) are:

Length overall: 29.40 m

Beam, moulded, extreme: 13.30 m

Depth, least moulded (hull): 5.50 m

Draft full load: 6.13 m

Tank capacities are:

Fuel oil: 175 m3

Foam: 18 m3

Fresh water: 21 m3

Fresh Water ballast: 52 m3

The vessel’s accommodations are compliant with MLC standards for a normal operating crew of up to 8 personnel. The Master and Chief Engineer cabins are located on the main deck with three double crew cabins located in the lower accommodations.

Main propulsion for the tug comprises a pair of Caterpillar 3516C diesel engines, each rated at 2,525 kW at 1800 rpm, and each driving a Rolls Royce 255S fixed pitch Z-drive unit, in ASD configuration.

Ship handling fenders at the bow consists of a 900 x 500 cylindrical fender with 480 x 300 mm “W” block fendering below. A 300 x 300 hollow “D” fender provides protection at the main deck sheer line and along the knuckle, and 480 x 300 mm “W” block fendering is used at the stern.

The tugs have been designed and built to Classification Society rules with the following notation:

ABS ?A1, ?AMS, ?ABCU, Towing Vessel, Escort, Fi-Fi 1, QR, IHM, Unrestricted Service, UWILD

The vessel’s speed and bollard pull performance details are as follows:

Bollard pull, ahead: 81.3 tonnes

Trials speed, ahead: 14 knots

For more information on the Bigaçay Class or any other high-performance vessel designs developed by Robert Allan Ltd., please contact design@ral.ca.

