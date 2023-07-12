First ME-GA Completes Gas Trials

The ME-GA engine has been developed for easy application to most contemporary LNG carrier designs

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Energy Solutions has announced that the first ME-GA engine has completed gas trials aboard an LNG carrier built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for Norwegian shipping company, Knutsen OAS Shipping.

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “This successful gas trial is a very important milestone in the development of the ME-GA engine. We developed this engine for easy application to most contemporary LNG carrier designs and, indeed, all ME-GA orders to date have been exclusively for this segment.”

Built by HHI-EMD, the Knutsen ME-GA engine comes equipped with Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) that reduces methane-slip emissions compared to first-generation, Otto-cycle engines without EGR.

Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We have had more than 260 orders for the ME-GA since its launch in May 2021 and our orderbook contains ME-GA engine orders for ship deliveries stretching all the way into 2027. EGR as standard enables the ME-GA to significantly reduce emissions, while simultaneously improving fuel efficiency and operation in both gas and fuel-oil operation.”

Brian Østergaard Sørensen, Vice President and Head of R&D, Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “It’s been very pleasing to follow the steady progress of the ME-GA engine ever since we began its development back in 2018. Following its Factory Acceptance Test, Type Approval Test and first shipyard delivery, this completion of sea- and gas-trials marks another significant step in its timeline as it approaches its commercial debut.”

About ME-GA

The MAN B&W ME-GA engine delivers a low CAPEX solution aimed at LNG carriers that are able to use ‘boil-off’ gas as a source of fuel.

Based on the well-proven MAN B&W dual-fuel design with minimal installation requirements, the MAN B&W ME-GA uses an efficient ignition concept and unique gas-admission system that delivers safe and reliable operation.

The ME-GA furthermore features minimal operational costs, simple supply and purging concepts, and low maintenance costs for its fuel-gas supply system. It joins the well-established ME-GI Diesel-cycle engine in MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke-engine portfolio, which now offers both low- and high-pressure, dual-fuel solutions for operation on LNG.

