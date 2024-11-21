First Damen Combi Freighters 5000 Maiden Voyage to Squtrixo General Trading

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered two Combi Freighter (CF) 5000 vessels to Squtrixo General Trading. Additionally, Damen will soon hand over a third vessel to Squtrixo, a CF 3850.

A product of continual evolution

During the maiden voyage of the two CF 5000 vessels, Damen is monitoring performance via its onboard IoT system, Damen Triton. This award winning system collects and analyses data from thousands of sensors located around the vessel. Based on ship design criteria and benchmark information, this data then provides valuable insight into maintenance requirements and vessel performance, amongst other things.

In this instance, Damen is using the data provided by Triton to assess the performance of the new vessels and to gather information to ensure the continual evolution of the design.

Launching the CF 5000

Damen Commercial Director Cargo Vessels Remko Bouma says, “we are delighted to welcome Squtrixo as a first time Damen client, and the launching customer of the CF 5000. Based on the information from the Damen Triton system onboard, we can see that the vessels are performing as expected. We are also confident that the CF 3850 will perform to the full satisfaction of Squtrixo. This delivery will mark the 27 th of the new, improved CF 3850. The next generation vessel has rapidly, and repeatedly, proven itself to be a thoroughly efficient and reliable platform.”

Increased cargo efficiency

The CF 3850 has long been a popular vessel in Damen’s portfolio. In recent years, the shipbuilder has relaunched the design with improved efficiency, suitable for current and forthcoming emissions regulations. In addition to the increased efficiency of the standard design, Damen offers a range of additional options to further boost the sustainable credentials of the vessel.

This includes various hybrid propulsion arrangements, as well as the possibility to operate on bio-diesel. The vessels are also prepared for installation of innovative technologies such as wind assisted propulsion, to further reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Rising demand

Due to the rising demand for the popular CF 3850, Damen began a partnership with the Ba Son Shipyard in Vietnam to construct the design, in addition to the production of the vessel at the Damen Yichang Shipyard in China.

Like the CF 3850, the CF 5000 is designed for fuel economy. The new design features many of the same features as the CF 3850, but with an increased cargo capacity. The new series boasts a hold capacity of 7000m 3 and can carry up to 5160 tonnes of cargo. À subdivision with grain bulkheads and tween decks increases loading possibilities.