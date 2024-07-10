Fincantieri’s ACE Marine & Marinette Marine Among Safest Shipyards in U.S.

[By: Fincantieri Marine Group]

Fincantieri ACE Marine (FAM) and Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) were recognized by the Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) for their noteworthy safety efforts for 2023.

FAM and FMM were among 16 U.S. shipyards who received “Excellence in Safety” awards. The Marinette shipyard and its safety efforts have been recognized for six consecutive years dating back to 2018. Fincantieri ACE Marine in Green Bay, received additional recognition for their positive improvements in safety last year.

"Our Fincantieri Marinette Marine team has demonstrated excellence and a continued commitment to working safely and taking care of our facilities, equipment, and most importantly, each other,” said Mark Vandroff, CEO of FMM. “We have a great team who shares safety as our principal core value, and I am proud of their efforts."

Bill Boudreau, the Director of Fincantieri ACE Marine, praised his team for their impressive safety record in 2023. "Thanks to our entire team for keeping safety at the forefront of everything we do each and every day. Through your daily commitment, each of you model our most important shared value: safety.”

Boudreau added that the workplace and culture at the Green Bay shipyard is one with a focus on safety. “Through our efforts, each member of ACE Marine returns home to families without injury,” said Boudreau. FAM was one of only two companies who received the 2023 SCA Award for Significant Safety Achievement. In order to qualify, the company must have zero recordable fatalities for the year and a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 1.0 or less.

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) is a national shipyard industry association who recognizes member companies who have no fatalities and have a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) that falls below the SCA average or if they reduce their TRIR by 10 percent or more.