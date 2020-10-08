Fincantieri Marinette Marine Taps Pearlson for Shiplift Construction

Photo illustration of the shiplift with the soon-to-be built USS Constellation. By The Maritime Executive 10-08-2020 07:15:33

Fincantieri Marinette Marine recently signed a contract with Pearlson Shiplift Corp. to design and build a state-of-the-art shiplift system in the Wisconsin naval shipyard.

The shiplift will give FMM the capability to launch and retrieve larger vessels that will be produced in the shipyard. This more controlled and gentle launch method allows future ships, like the Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) and the recently named Constellation Class Frigates to be outfitted to near completion and tested inside climate-controlled facilities before being launched into the adjacent Menominee River.

This multi-million dollar project, as well as additional capital expenditures delivers on the commitment FMM made to continue to modernize and expand their shipyard in support of the FFG(X) program and vessels larger than the Littoral Combat Ships currently being built there.

The new shiplift system will be approximately 500 ft. long and 82 ft. wide, and will be capable of handling vessels of nearly 10,000 tons.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine selected Pearlson Shiplift Corp, a company based in Florida with a recognized technical team with over 60 years of experience in design, engineering and development of shiplift and transfer systems, for this critical project.

“The shiplift is one of our most important infrastructure projects,” said Dario Deste, President and CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “We are impressed with Pearlson’s capabilities and record of performance. They are an innovative American company who has pioneered the shiplift.”

Bryan Fraind, Vice President and C.O.O. of Pearlson Shiplift Corp. said: “We are very pleased to be associated with this prestigious shipyard upgrade and modernization project and the respected team of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. This strategic investment by FMM will mean that current and future generations, both in Wisconsin, and the U.S will benefit from a world-class facility which is capable of handling the next generation of U.S. Navy warships.”

The new shiplift system is scheduled to be complete in 2022.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.