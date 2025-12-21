Fincantieri Marinette Marine Appoints Kenneth Braithwaite as Chairman

Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) appointed former U.S. ambassador to Norway and the 77th Secretary of the Navy, Kenneth J. Braithwaite, as Chairman of their Board of Directors.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to welcome Ambassador Braithwaite into the FMM Board of Directors as Chairman,” said Fincantieri Marine Group CEO George Moutafis. “His unique experience and vantage point on our Navy’s and Nation’s needs will prove invaluable, and we are fortunate to have him.”

Braithwaite brings a distinguished career in defense and public service to the role, as well as deep Navy ties. He is a 1984 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and earned a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania. His active naval service included time as a naval aviator flying anti-submarine missions in the Pacific and Arctic, and later as a public affairs officer on USS America, where he participated in NATO and Mediterranean-Indian Ocean deployments. He left active duty in 1993 but continued serving in the Navy Reserve until retiring as a Rear Admiral. Highlights of his reserve service include deploying for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, serving as the first commander of the Joint Public Affairs Support Element - Reserve, and deploying to Pakistan for disaster assistance after the 2005 earthquake.

Braithwaite’s private sector career began with an executive role at Atlantic Richfield (ARCO). He transitioned to public service as a senior advisor and state director for U.S. Senator Arlen Specter (R-PA) in 1997. Subsequently, he held key leadership positions in the healthcare industry, including Vice President roles at Ascension Health (St. Thomas Health Services) and serving as executive director of the Delaware Valley Healthcare Council. Before becoming Ambassador to Norway, he was a Group Senior Vice President at Vizient, Inc., a national hospital performance improvement company he helped create through a merger.

He was sworn in as the 77th Secretary of the Navy on May 29, 2020, following his service as the 31st U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, during President Trump’s first administration.

Braithwaite joins fellow FMM board members, former Wisconsin governor James Doyle and Vice Adm. (USN, Ret.) Ronald Boxall, as well as former secretary-level military acquisitions principals Steffanie Easter and James Geurts, all as outside directors.

FMM is the most modern and advanced government construction shipyard in the United States. It is the main component of Fincantieri’s “System of Shipyards” in Wisconsin, where technologies and innovation from Italian parent, Fincantieri, are integrated and refined to support the growing U.S. maritime sector.