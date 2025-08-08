Fincantieri Marine Repair Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

[By: Fincantieri]

Local commercial and military ship maintenance experts, Fincantieri Marine Repair, recently received certification for its quality management systems (QMS), commonly referred to as ISO 9001.

“Professional maritime companies, like ours, must continually demonstrate our value to customers, and this world recognized certification is a reminder of the quality work our team undertakes each day and our commitment to continuous improvement,” said Ryan W. Smith, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Systems North America, Inc (FMSNA).

Fincantieri Marine Repair (FMR) is a subsidiary of FMSNA, who has been operating in the American maritime market for more than 40 years. FMR was established in 2022, in Northeastern Florida where they maintain tugs, barges, bulk tankers, workboats, commercial, government and military vessels.

FMR is part of a vast global network of repair facilities—shipyards located on four continents providing comprehensive services. FMR provides a full complement of services at their downtown Jacksonville yard and offers remote vessel support at customer facilities and underway repair services. With years of experience in repairs to workboats and military vessels, the FMR team is well positioned to handle future projects.

The ISO 9001 certification means that an independent third-party has verified the organization’s procedures, policies, and records for effectiveness and compliance. All four of Fincantieri shipyards in the United States are ISO 9001 certified.

This certification further reinforces Fincantieri’s long-standing commitment to the U.S. maritime sector. With more than $800 million invested in American facilities since 2008, a network of over 900 suppliers across 43 states, and a skilled workforce of over 3,000 employees in its yards in Florida and Wisconsin, Fincantieri offers a robust industrial model and deep expertise. The Group stands ready to support the U.S. in strengthening its shipbuilding base through innovation, operational excellence, and strategic collaboration.