Fincantieri Leaders Visit U.S.

Fincantieri’s top leaders traveled to Washington D.C. and Wisconsin this week to meet with their U.S.-based business leaders, shipbuilders and government officials.



Fincantieri’s CEO Pierroberto Folgiero and Chairman Claudio Graziano spent several days in Washington D.C. meeting with key U.S. leaders and participated in strategic discussions with Fincantieri Marine Group. They also managed a visit to Northeast Wisconsin to meet American shipbuilders working on several navy vessels, including the first-in-class USS Constellation (FFG 62).



This was both Folgiero and Graziano’s first visit since they assumed their positions in May 2022. Folgiero stated that one of his main the reasons for the visit was to reaffirm the company’s commitment to the U.S. Navy. Fincantieri Marinette Marine earned the contract to build the future frigate in April 2020, initially a $795 million for the initial ship, with options for nine additional. The value of the contract and all options is approximately $5.5 billion. Since the original contract, the Navy has exercised options and ordered two additional frigates from FMM.



“This was my first visit to Wisconsin as CEO,” said Folgiero. “Chairman Graziano and I were impressed with what we saw, the energy of the people, the atmosphere, and the Marinette shipyard is one of the most modern I have ever seen.”



Marco Galbiati, who heads up Fincantieri’s U.S. business units, added that visits like this are important. “We get the opportunity to show our leaders our facilities and our vessels, but most importantly, a chance to meet our people.”



Another of Folgiero’s key points was to ensure the American team understands the importance of their efforts with the Constellation-class frigates as it relates to the company’s strategic five-year plan. “The world is watching, so now we must focus and execute.”

