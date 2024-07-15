Fincantieri Launches the Seventh PPA "Domenico Millelire" in Riva Trigoso

[By: Fincantieri Marine Group]

Today, the launch of the seventh PPA (Multipurpose Combat Ship) “Domenico Millelire” took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Riva Trigoso (Genova).

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Vice Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, Deputy Chief of Staff of Italian Navy, and Massimo Scialpi, Deputy Director OCCAR, welcomed for Fincantieri by Dario Deste, General Manager Naval Vessels Division. Godmother of the ceremony was Ms. Franca Millelire, a relative of Domenico Millelire.

This vessel is part of the renewal plan of the operational lines of the Italian Navy vessels, approved by the Government and Parliament under the aegis of OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation sur l’Armement, the international organization for cooperation on arms).

PPA characteristics:

The PPA is a highly flexible ship with the capacity to serve multiple functions, ranging from patrol with sea rescue capacity to Civil Protection operations and, in its most highly equipped version, first line fighting vessel. There will be indeed different configurations of combat system: starting from a “soft” version for the patrol task, integrated for self-defence ability, to a “full” one, equipped for a complete defence ability. The vessel is also capable of operating high-speed vessels such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) up to 11 meters long through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern.

143 meters long overall

Speed more than 31 knots

171 persons of the crew

Equipped with a combined diesel, a gas turbine plant (CODAG) and an electric propulsion system

Capacity to supply drinking water to land

The PPA ships are built at the Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano with deliveries expected until 2026.