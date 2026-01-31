Fincantieri: Launch of the Italian Navy’s Hydro-Oceanographic Ship

The launch ceremony of the Italian Navy’s new Major Hydro-Oceanographic Ship (N.I.O.M.) named Quirinale, took place today at Fincantieri’s integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso. Designed for scientific mapping and monitoring activities, the vessel will support the initiatives of the Italian Hydrographic Institute, strengthening the country’s maritime research and security capabilities.

Attending the event were the President of the Liguria Region, Marco Bucci; the Undersecretary of State for Defence with responsibility for the Italian Navy, Hon. Matteo Perego di Cremnago; the Undersecretary of State for Defence, Senator Isabella Rauti; the Mayor of Sestri Levante, Francesco Solinas; the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Vice Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto; the Chairman of Fincantieri, Biagio Mazzotta; Fincantieri’s Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, Pierroberto Folgiero; the General Manager of Fincantieri’s Naval Vessels Division, Eugenio Santagata; and the Director of the integrated Muggiano and Riva Trigoso shipyard, Antonio Quintano. The launch sponsor was Eleonora Di Paola, granddaughter of Vice Admiral Luigi Di Paola, awarded four Bronze Medals for Military Valour and five War Merit Crosses, and daughter of Admiral Giampaolo Di Paola, former Chief of Defence Staff and Minister of Defence.

Approximately 110 metres long with a displacement of around 6,000 tonnes, the Major Hydro-Oceanographic Ship Quirinale can accommodate up to 140 people, including crew and scientific personnel. The vessel is equipped with a low-emission electric propulsion system, also suitable for navigation in environmentally sensitive areas. Designed to operate in extreme climatic conditions, down to temperatures of -16°C, the ship features advanced scientific instrumentation for hydrographic, oceanographic and geophysical surveys, and is equipped with both an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and an unmanned surface vehicle (USV). The technical outfit also includes lifting systems dedicated to scientific operations and a DP2 dynamic positioning system, ensuring high precision and stability during research activities.

The ship has been designed with the utmost attention to environmental sustainability, adopting emission-reduction technologies, diesel-electric propulsion, optimised hull forms and low-impact materials, in line with Fincantieri’s commitment to ISO 14001-certified environmental management across all the Group’s Italian sites. A further key driver is Health & Safety, with dedicated technical solutions aimed at ensuring personnel safety throughout the vessel’s operational life.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri, stated: “The Major Hydro-Oceanographic Ship ‘Quirinale’ represents technological and industrial excellence in the service of the national interest. This vessel combines advanced operational capabilities, innovation and environmental sustainability, confirming Fincantieri’s role as a strategic partner of the Italian Navy in the construction of highly technological platforms. Today’s launch bears witness to the ongoing commitment of the national system to the development of state-of-the-art naval solutions capable of meeting scientific, operational and maritime security requirements, while enhancing the know-how and skills of our industrial supply chain.”

The Italian Navy Hydrographic Institute is the State Cartographic Authority responsible for the production of the official national nautical documentation.

