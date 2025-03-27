Fincantieri: Keel Laying of “Seven Seas Prestige” in Marghera

[By: Fincantieri]

Today, the keel laying ceremony for “Seven Seas Prestige”, the ultra-luxury cruise ship which Fincantieri is building for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera (Venice). The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by Harry Sommer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Patrik Dahlgren, Executive Vice President, Chief Vessel Operations and Newbuild Officer Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Daniele Fanara, Fincantieri Senior Vice President New Building and After Sales, and Marco Lunardi, Senior Vice President Marghera shipyard.

During the event, three specially chosen coins were welded onto the bottom of the ship as part of a longstanding maritime tradition and a symbol of good luck and blessing for the vessel.

With a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and a length of 257 meters, “Seven Seas Prestige” will accommodate approximately 850 passengers in 434 spacious suites, offering one of the highest guest-to-space ratios in the industry. The ship will embody sophistication and refinement that is the epitome of timeless elegance, integrating the most advanced environmental technologies and introducing new accommodation categories, new dining and many more incredible experiences for luxury travelers.

“Seven Seas Prestige” will be the first vessel in the new Prestige Class, a generation of ships following the highly successful Explorer series, also built by Fincantieri: “Seven Seas Explorer” (2016), “Seven Seas Splendor” (2020), and “Seven Seas Grandeur” (2023), delivered respectively from the Sestri Ponente (Genoa) and Ancona shipyards.