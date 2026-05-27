Fincantieri Delivers "Viking Mira" in Ancona

[By Fincantieri]

Fincantieri and Viking celebrated today (May 26) the delivery of “Viking Mira” at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona.

The ceremony was attended by Jeff Dash, Viking’s Executive Vice President and Head of Business Development, Giorgio Gomiero, Senior Vice President Operations of Fincantieri and Gilberto Tobaldi, Director of the Ancona Shipyard.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons, “Viking Mira” features 499 staterooms and can accommodate up to 998 passengers. The vessel, which will offer itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, belongs to the small cruise ship segment and joins Viking’s ocean fleet, all built by Fincantieri.

All Viking vessels are designed and built in accordance with the latest international safety and navigation regulations and are equipped with advanced technological solutions and highly efficient propulsion systems aimed at reducing emissions and minimizing environmental impact, in line with the highest industry standards.

The collaboration between Fincantieri and Viking, which began in 2012, continues to be a strong partnership in the cruise sector. Considering the ships already ordered, the contracts signed and the options agreed in recent months, whose effectiveness remains subject to the usual financing conditions required by the market, the overall portfolio between the two groups now reaches 26 units.

The Ancona shipyard is one of the Group’s main production hubs. In recent years, the site has undergone a comprehensive development program aimed at strengthening its competitiveness through infrastructure, technological, and logistics upgrades jointly supported by the company and the public port system. Covering an area of 360,000 m², the yard has a production capacity of 60,000 gross tons, lifting systems capable of handling up to 500 tons, and hull production potential of 1,200 tons per month. Since 2009, more than 20 ships have been delivered, thanks to the daily commitment of approximately 3,700 workers from different nationalities, backgrounds, and generations. The shipyard is also an active part of the Operations Excellence program, which includes the introduction of advanced technologies, robotics, and AI to increase efficiency and improve quality of work.