Fincantieri Delivers Seven Seas Splendor

By The Maritime Executive 01-30-2020 08:18:00

Seven Seas Splendor, the second ultra-luxury cruise ship which Fincantieri built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, brand of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), was delivered today at the Ancona shipyard. The ship owner has already ordered a third unit of the series, which will be delivered in 2023.

The ceremony was attended by Jason Montague, President & CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and by Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division, among others.

Like her sister ship Seven Seas Explorer, delivered by Fincantieri at the Sestri Ponente (Genova) shipyard in 2016, Seven Seas Splendor is 55,000 gross tons, 224 meters long and is able to accommodate 750 passengers on board in 375 spacious suites, all including private balconies. In fact, she is the fifth all-suite vessel in Regent’s fleet. The interiors are particularly sophisticated with attention paid to detail, fine craftsmanship and to passenger comfort. The ships all feature the latest environmentally-friendly technologies.

Fincantieri has built 97 cruise ships since 1990 and 49 ships are currently being designed or built in all the Group’s yards.

