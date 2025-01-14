Fincantieri Completes the Acquisition of Leonardo's UAS Underwater Business

[By: Fincantieri Group]

Fincantieri announces the closing of the acquisition of Leonardo S.p.A.'s Underwater Armaments & Systems ("UAS") business line through the purchase of the entire share capital of the newly established company WASS Submarine Systems S.r.l. ("WASS"), into which the UAS business line had been previously contributed.

The transaction reinforces Fincantieri Group's strategy focused on growth in the naval defence business and the development of the underwater domain, strengthening its position as a leading technology integrator in the dual-use sector.

As foreseen by the preliminary agreement signed with Leonardo on May 9, 2024, and in line with the terms disclosed on that date, Fincantieri has paid today 287 million euros, representing the fixed component of the acquisition price. The variable component, linked to the growth targets of the UAS business line in 2024, will be determined following the approval of UAS’s final results for the 2024 fiscal year, for a total Enterprise Value of UAS, including the fixed component paid today, of up to 415 million euros, subject to standard price adjustment mechanisms.

With this acquisition Fincantieri integrates unique expertise in underwater acoustic technologies and advanced weapons systems, consolidating its leadership in the underwater domain. These innovative capabilities open new prospects for growth in the military and civilian sectors, with a focus on critical infrastructure security and the adoption of cutting-edge industrial applications and solutions.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented: "The acquisition of WASS Submarine Systems represents a decisive step for Fincantieri in strengthening its technological leadership in the underwater domain, a crucial sector for the future of maritime security and technology. By integrating advanced expertise in acoustic and underwater weaponry systems, we have expanded our ability to develop innovative solutions for naval defence while ensuring the protection of critical underwater infrastructure, such as submarine cables and offshore energy facilities. This confirms our goal to lead the evolution of advanced ship technologies, responding to global challenges with entrepreneurship and strategic vision."