Fincantieri Build 6 Marine Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity

Image courtesy of Fincantieri

[By: Fincantieri]

Fincantieri will design and build 6 marine robotic vessels for Ocean Infinity. The series scales up the “Armada” fleet to 23 vessels becoming the largest in the world by far.

The 85-metre vessels, to be built at the shipyard Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, will support Ocean Infinity’s mission to use innovative technology to transform operations at sea in a wide range of sectors.

The vessels will be operated from shore and will eventually utilize green ammonia as fuel. With Ocean Infinity’s control infrastructure and remote-control center currently undergoing commissioning, low-emission remote operations are becoming a closer reality for the global maritime industry.

This new contract, which confirms the trust of Ocean Infinity, already a customer of Vard, in the Fincantieri Group, facilitates the next phase of joint development between the companies based on Vard’s vessel systems management and automation techniques coupled with Ocean Infinity’s systems integration capability and remote operations infrastructure.

