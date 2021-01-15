Ferry 'Lilleøre' Between Aarhus and Samsø will have SERTICA on Board

Samsø Rederi is investing in the maintenance system SERTICA for Prinsesse Isabella which today sails between Hou and Sælvig as well as Lilleøre which will be deployed between Aarhus and Samsø in April 2021.

Samsø Rederi chooses to replace the current maintenance system on Prinsesse Isabella with SERTICA in relation to the commission of the new ferry Lilleøre.

Per Nymann, Technical Manager at Samsø Rederi, tells, “As a lifeline to Samsø it is important for us that we have a safe and efficient operation. With a system like SERTICA we can plan and optimize maintenance digitally and simplify internal workflows with mobile apps.”

Hans Christian Jensen, Sales Manager at Logimatic, adds, “Last month I visited Prinsesse Isabella to sign the sales contracts and at the same time I gave a 5-minute training in using the SERTICA app. 5 minutes is all it takes because it is meant to be easy.”

Christian Damhøj Jensen, Chief Engineer on board Prinsesse Isabella agrees and elaborates, “The app is actually surprisingly smart, and it has to be dead-simple for an old man like me. All I have to do is take a picture, start a job and press the button when the job is done.”

The simplicity and mobility in the form of an app is on the reasons why Samsø Rederi has chosen to change to the maintenance system SERTICA.

Per Nymann, Technical Manager at Samsø Rederi, concludes, “We expect to have an easier workday with a logical and user-friendly maintenance system enabling us to each our goal with only a few clicks. We know SERTICA from other shipping companies and know that they have a great support in Aalborg.”

