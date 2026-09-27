Ferrol Cruise Port’s New Terminal to Open in Spring 2027

[By Global Ports Holding]

Ferrol Cruise Port, operated by Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator, expects to have its new passenger terminal operational by spring next year. The announcement was made during a joint presentation by the Port Authority and Global Ports Holding at Seatrade Cruise Med 2026, one of the cruise industry’s leading events.

José Antonio Álvarez Vidal, President of the Ferrol-San Cibrao Port Authority, said: “Our partnership with Global Ports Holding is a strategic alliance and a strong commitment to both the port and the city. Ferrol Cruise Port will help boost passenger traffic, showcase our region’s tourism appeal and strengthen the connection between the port and the city. Alongside the Abrir Ferrol al Mar project, it represents another important step in Ferrol’s transformation, opening our maritime and historic heritage to citizens and visitors alike.”

GPH Regional Director, West Med, Francesc Grau stated during his remarks: "Ferrol represents an important addition to our West Mediterranean and Atlantic portfolio, strengthening our presence in Spain and expanding our reach across the region. We look forward to supporting the new cruise terminal project as it continues to develop and to the opportunities it will create for both the port and the destination. Our aim is to support Ferrol’s long-term growth as a cruise destination while ensuring it benefits from the experience, standards and connectivity of GPH’s wider regional network."

The Ferrol-San Cibrao Port Authority awarded GPH a 30-year concession to build and operate the cruise terminal at the Port of Ferrol. The project will occupy a total area of 960m2 at the outer quay and will be developed in two phases. In the first phase, a 480m2 terminal will be built, with construction expected to begin this year. Operations are expected to commence during the 2027 cruise season.

Ferrol thus joins GPH’s network of 35 ports worldwide, serving more than 22 million passengers, further strengthening the company’s presence in both Spain and the Atlantic region.

