FarSounder Sonar on Largest Motor Yacht Built in Canada

By The Maritime Executive 07-23-2020 04:50:34

FarSounder’s Argos 500 Forward Looking Sonar system is set to be fitted on the largest recreational motor yacht ever built in Canada. At 164-feet (50m), the groundbreaking Danzante Bay is being built by Crescent Custom Yachts near Vancouver. The vessel is slated to launch in 2021 and will be fitted with some of the most advanced navigation technology available.



Captains and crew who use the Argos 500 are able to see a real-time, 3D image of what is beneath the surface ahead of the ship and the data can be overlaid on navigational charts. It will show shallows and obstacles in the water column out to 500m. This will greatly increase the ship’s safety when exploring in risky waters. As an additional safety measure, operators can set automated alarms to be alerted when approaching a danger before it is too late.



“The Argos sonar’s highly-innovative technology assists in the prevention of collisions and groundings and a one of a kind addition to this yacht’s navigation toolbox,” said Andy Gifford of Telemar Yachting USA, the FarSounder dealer facilitating the purchase.



Whether a new build or refit, all vessels can be equipped with this technology. All of the three Argos series 3D Forward Looking Sonars are simple additions during the build or refit process and integratable with many bridge systems.

