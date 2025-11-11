FarSounder's Argos Now Integrated with Anschütz SYNAPSIS (W)ECDIS NX

[By: FarSounder]

FarSounder, the leading innovator in 3D forward looking navigation sonar technology, is proud to announce a new integration with Anschütz GmbH’s (W)ECDIS NX navigation platforms. This collaboration brings FarSounder’s real-time underwater detection and seafloor mapping data directly into the SYNAPSIS interface. delivering a unified and intuitive situational awareness experience within a centralized navigation system for mariners worldwide.

This integration leverages Anschütz’s SYNAPSIS interface, which enables third-party systems to contribute geo-referenced data layers, such as sonar returns, onto the chart display without requiring modification to the system itself. As a result, users of FarSounder’s Argos sonar can now view in-water targets, such as submerged obstacles or floating debris, as well as bathymetric data collected by the sonar, alongside traditional navigational data.

“This collaboration makes it easier than ever for mariners to benefit from the powerful insights offered by our 3D sonar technology,” said Matthew Zimmerman, CEO and Co-Founder of FarSounder. “By integrating our subsurface awareness directly into a system they already use daily, we’re reducing complexity and enabling safer, faster decision-making in challenging environments.”

SYNAPSIS (W)ECDIS NX is known for its modular, user-centric design that unites critical navigation systems to improve safety and reduce cognitive load for operators. With the addition of Argos sonar data, bridge crews gain a clearer, real-time view of what lies ahead, both above and below the waterline. Operators can access both live and historical sonar detections, customize their display by depth and signal level, and apply different color schemes based on conditions and preference.

“Yacht captains have long expressed a desire to see their forward-looking sonar systems fully integrated into their navigation equipment. With the seamless integration of ECDIS and sonar, we are taking a significant step forward - delivering genuine added value to our customers,” said Philip Kankelfitz, Head of Commercial Sales at Anschütz.

This marks another important step in FarSounder’s mission to make real-time 3D sonar data more accessible across the maritime industry. Following the recent launch of FarSounder’s redesigned and easily accessible user interface, SonaSoft LT™, and integrations with other advanced navigation and perception platforms, the company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in multi-sensor marine navigation.