FarSounder Announces Leadership Changes

FarSounder is proud to announce some exciting changes in its leadership. Matthew Zimmerman, the company’s former Executive Vice President of Engineering, is taking the helm as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Their former CEO, Cheryl M. Zimmerman, is continuing her role as Chairman of the Board as well as taking on the position of Market Development Strategist.

FarSounder’s new leader, Matthew Zimmerman, is one of the founders of the company and the leader of the Engineering Team. The company’s technology stemmed from his creative innovation and he has been integral in the development of the technology from inception. HisFarSounder Leadership leadership has led to seven issued patents with additional pending. As a founder of the company, he has been involved in all aspects of the company including technical sales, marketing, and product development. His understanding of FarSounder’s current customers as well as emerging markets positions him perfectly to take over the company’s top leadership role.

“This is the perfect next step for the development of FarSounder to bring the company and technology to the next levels,” said Cheryl M. Zimmerman. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Matthew and the team, and contribute to the growth of FarSounder.”

For the past 20 years, FarSounder has been fortunate to have had a dynamic leader like Cheryl. Over her tenure as CEO, She has made countless waves within the marine industry and has helped propel FarSounder to great heights. At this time in her career, she has decided to focus more on company growth and discovering and developing new opportunities for FarSounder.

Matthew Zimmerman thanks Cheryl for her 20 years of leadership.”With her guidance, our team has created a global network of partners and a unique product line like no other in the market. She has truly left an impression on the company and the industry.” Matthew continued. “We look forward to our continued work together in taking FarSounder to new heights.”

