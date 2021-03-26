Fairplay Towage Group Promotes Philip – Alexander Harmstorf to MD

By The Maritime Executive 03-26-2021 10:21:28

The Fairplay Towage Group announced the promotion of Philip – Alexander Harmstorf (39) effective April 1st, 2021 as second Managing Director of the Group. Mr Walter Collet is retiring from this position. Philip Harmstorf has over 20 years of professional experience in the fields of harbour towage, offshore towage and shipping project management.

In his last position, Mr Harmstorf headed the offshore division of the group. Together with Mr Holger Schwesig, Mr Harmstorf forms the new management of the Fairplay Group which will continue to deliver great value, support and innovation to the clients and industry. Mr Collet will be on hand to advise during the transition phase.

The FAIRPLAY TOWAGE Group is operating a fleet of more than 100 tugs and ranks among the leading European Tugowners headquartered in Germany with branches in Poland, Belgium, Netherlands and Bulgaria. After the successful takeover of the German BUGSIER Group in 2017 FAIRPLAY TOWAGE Group is also a leading O & G Service Provider in the North Sea and the Baltic. The Group also operates several Oil Recovery ships and the Emergency Towing Vessels (ETV) in Germany and the Netherlands as part of the European Coastal Protection Scheme.



