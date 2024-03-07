Export of Dutch Submarines Thanks to Swedish-Dutch Cooperation Saab-Damen

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Saab and Damen Shipyards have agreed to export the advanced Expeditionary C-71 submarines. CEO of Damen Shipyards Arnout Damen and CEO of Saab Micael Johansson made the decision this week to export together the submarine, which has been developed for the Royal Netherlands Navy to replace the current Walrus class. The agreement doubles the long-term prospect of employment and income for the Netherlands Naval Cluster with the replacement of the Walrus submarines by Saab-Damen.

Saab and Damen have been working together since 2015 to build, modernise, and maintain the new expeditionary submarine for the Royal Netherlands Navy. This project is so much more than delivering four submarines. Dutch strategic autonomy is, given the geopolitical developments at the moment, vital in strategic projects like the submarine replacement, with the Dutch Naval base being the single remaining self-sufficient defence industry cluster in the Netherlands DTIB.

The two companies have now also agreed to offer their advanced Expeditionary submarines to Canada. A country in the initial phase of a similar process to replace their diesel-electric submarines. This offers the Netherland government a strategic best choice in line with its Defence industry Strategy 2018, several Parliamentary Letters on this topic and the important National Sector Agenda for the Maritime Industry.

The expeditionary submarine is based on the successful, proven, and future-proof design of the A26 submarines. It incorporates the latest capabilities and technologies, while the modular design allows room for customisability as well as new technologies as they develop, ensuring relevance for decades to come.

Through Saab's business area Kockums, Sweden has a long tradition of producing world-class submarines. For this new expeditionary design, Saab is working closely with Damen Shipyards and a range of Dutch suppliers and is supported by the United Kingdom. Four countries currently operate submarines and submarine technology designed by Saab: Sweden, Australia, Japan, and Singapore.