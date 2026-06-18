Everllence Secures World’s First Order for ME-GI 10.7 Engine

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has announced the world’s first order for its latest generation of dual-fuel methane engine. The Everllence B&W ME-GI (-Gas Injection) Mk10.7 type was selected for a new series of car-carrier vessels for Global Car Carriers (GCC), the Norwegian shipowner.

The order comprises 4 × 6S60ME-GI Mk10.7 engines – to be built by CSSC Engine Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, China – that will be installed aboard 4 × 8,600 car equivalent unit (CEU) vessels currently under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing, China.

Bjarne Foldager – Head of Two-Stroke Business, Everllence – said: “This new milestone marks the first commercial application of the ME-GI engine on the Mk10.7 platform and underscores the market’s continued confidence in our dual-fuel methane technology. The introduction of the new platform further enhances the ME-GI’s capability, building on the continuous development and refinement of the existing technology. This first order for ME-GI 10.7 engines also highlights the strong collaboration between owner, yard and engine builder, and reinforces Everllence’s position as a leading provider of two-stroke, dual-fuel propulsion solutions.”

Christian Ludwig – Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business, Everllence – said: “The vessels will be equipped with the latest ME-GI design, offering operational flexibility, the highest fuel efficiency, negligible methane slip and proven reliability based on the Diesel-cycle combustion principle. The ME-GI concept has been widely adopted across the maritime industry, with a strong orderbook and extensive in-service experience supporting its position as a preferred dual-fuel solution. The ME-GI platform alone has now accumulated more than 1,260 engine orders and over 33 GW of engine power.”

Supporting next-generation car-carrier operations

The new vessels represent a significant step forward for the car-carrier segment, combining large cargo capacity with future-ready propulsion technology.

Everllence states that, by selecting the ME-GI 10.7 platform, GCC gains:

operational confidence from a proven dual-fuel platform, backed by extensive in-service experience across segments, reducing technology risk;

lower fuel-consumption and improved earnings potential, driven by the high thermal-efficiency of the Diesel combustion cycle;

fuel flexibility without efficiency penalty, enabling owners to optimise fuel strategy over time while maintaining consistently high performance in both fuel-oil and methane operation;

reduced environmental footprint with near-zero methane slip, supporting compliance strategies and minimising exposure to future methane-related regulation.

ME-GI programme milestone

Everllence further states that the ME-GI engine programme continues to expand across segments and applications with the introduction of the Mk10.7 generation representing the next step in its evolution. With hundreds of engines already in service and on order globally, the ME-GI concept remains a cornerstone of Everllence’s dual-fuel portfolio.