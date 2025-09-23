Everllence, HHI-EMD and HMD to Collaborate on Gas Carrier Concept

[By: Everllence]

At the GasTech 2025 Exhibition & Conference in Milan, Everllence, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries-Engine Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) – part of the Hyundai Group – announced a strategic collaboration to jointly develop a next-generation, medium-size gas carrier powered by Everllence’s dual-fuel, two-stroke B&W G50ME-LGIA ammonia-fuelled engine.

Christian Ludwig – Head of Two-Stroke Sales & Promotion – and Sang-Bae Cha – Head of Sales and Marketing, Korea, signed the agreement on behalf of Everllence; while Dong-Jin Lee – Executive Vice President – and Byung-Kuk Kang – Senior Vice President - signed on behalf of HD HMD and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries-Engine Machinery Division respectively.

Ludwig said: “This partnership represents a major leap forward in the maritime industry's transition toward zero-carbon propulsion. By combining Everllence’s deep expertise in dual-fuel technologies with HMD’s world-class shipbuilding capabilities, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable vessel design and innovation. Together, we are not just building ships — we are shaping the future of clean energy at sea.”

Cha said: “This agreement matches perfectly with our desire to work with like-minded industry partners to meet the global demand for decarbonisation. The ammonia engine we are currently developing has attracted widespread industry interest since testing began. We remain confident that ammonia has a major role to play in the marine segment in the not-too-distant future, and that this gas-carrier concept will showcase its vast potential.”