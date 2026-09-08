Everllence Expands Omnicare Portfolio with Scrubber Lifecycle Support

[By: Everllence]

Everllence PrimeServ Omnicare – Everllence's multi-brand lifecycle service offering – and ME Production – the leading scrubber specialist – have entered into a strategic cooperation to strengthen lifecycle support for Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCSs). The new agreement will help vessel operators plan and execute scrubber maintenance more effectively during scheduled drydockings.

As scrubbers have become essential equipment for vessels operating on high-sulphur fuel, ensuring their long-term reliability and compliance is increasingly important. However, operators often face challenges related to component wear, system reliability, evolving regulatory requirements, and defining the appropriate maintenance scope before a drydocking begins.

Through this cooperation, Everllence and ME Production will provide a comprehensive service that includes condition assessments, maintenance planning, repair recommendations, and execution support throughout the drydocking process. By identifying maintenance needs early and carrying out the necessary work while the vessel is already out of service, operators can reduce the risk of unexpected failures, avoid costly follow-up repairs, and improve equipment performance.

Kim Pedersen, Chief Commercial Officer at ME Production, said: "By combining ME Production's scrubber expertise with Everllence PrimeServ's global service network, detailed pre-docking inspections and structured service planning, we can deliver the high-quality support our customers expect. Together, we will help ensure that vessels leave the shipyard in the best possible condition with reliable scrubber systems that meet current standards incorporating the latest technologies and best practices."

Thomas Andreassen, Global Business Development Manager, Omnicare at Everllence PrimeServ, said: "Nobody wants to discover six months after a drydocking that a critical component should have been inspected, repaired or replaced while the vessel was already out of service. Our objective is straightforward: to define the correct scope of maintenance before docking starts and execute it correctly. This improves reliability, reduces operational risk, and helps customers avoid unnecessary costs later on."