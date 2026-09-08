Everllence and Damen Sign Landmark Framework Agreement for 175D Engine

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has signed a framework agreement with Damen Shipyards Group, the Dutch shipbuilder – regarding the serial supply of Everllence’s 175D engine.

The basis of the agreement provides for a long-term partnership between the two parties for the delivery of high-speed engines for Damen’s Fuel Flexible tug programme – as well as other applications – well into the future.

Damen is the world’s largest producer of harbour and escort tugs built according to a standard, pre-defined design on a serial basis, enabling reduced vessel-delivery times to tug operators. Its Fuel Flexible tug portfolio sets a forward-looking benchmark for operators seeking to maintain today’s competitiveness while preparing for future fuel and new regulatory requirements.

In selecting Everllence’s 175D engine for its new series of tug designs, Damen is choosing a proven, high-speed engine that combines highly efficient operation with robust reliability. The engine’s flexible and modular design also supports Damen’s long-term fuel strategy with the tugs prepared for – not only diesel operation and the use of 100% biofuel, which is already available today – but also for future, dual-fuel methanol operation either as newbuilds or through retrofit. This makes the 175D a strong fit for highly efficient, reliable and future-proof tug propulsion.

Erik van Schaik – Product Manager Tugs, Damen – said: “For our next generation of fuel-flexible tugs, Damen selected Everllence’s 175D engine because it offers the right combination of compact power-density, proven performance, and availability within the required development timeline. This choice supports our ambition to bring future-ready tug designs to market quickly, while continuing to value the strong relationships we have built with our engine partners across our wider portfolio.”

Ben Andres – Vice President, Head of Medium & High-Speed Four-Stroke Marine, Everllence – said: “The signing of this framework agreement with Damen represents an important strategic step for Everllence and establishes a long-term collaboration with one of the world’s leading builders of harbour and escort tugs. It highlights the industry’s increasing demand for propulsion solutions that combine proven performance with a clear pathway towards alternative fuels. Together with Damen, we are enabling operators to invest in vessels that meet today’s requirements while being prepared for the fuel landscape of tomorrow.”