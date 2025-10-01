Everllence, ABB and OceanWings to Develop Sustainable Propulsion Concepts

[By: Everllence]

At GasTech 2025 in Milan, Everllence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ABB, the global technology leader in electrification and automation, and OceanWings, a global leader in wind-assisted propulsion systems.

The MoU aims to jointly develop an optimised propulsion concept that builds upon Everllence’s and ABB’s existing DFE+ (Diesel-Electric with variable speed) concept, that enables:

high engine efficiency, even at partial loads;

operational flexibility through multiple engines;

future integration of sustainable energy sources like batteries and fuel cells.

With growing regulatory and financial pressure to reduce emissions and the technological maturity of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS), the partners aim to showcase the benefits of combining WAPS with DFE+.

OceanWings’ proven wingsail technology features an Adaptive Trimming capability, which continuously optimises sail positioning by accounting for each vessel’s unique aerodynamic profile and all aerodynamic interactions.

Romain Grandsart, COO of OceanWings, said: “LNG carriers sail fast and spend typically 70% of their time at sea. This is ideal for harnessing wind and the full potential of OceanWings rigid wingsails. Combined with optimised propulsion, including a DFE+ highly efficient variable-speed concept engine, this unlocks high double-digit fuel savings and greenhouse-gas emissions reduction.”

Rune Lysebo, Head of Strategic Market Development, ABB’s Marine and Ports division, said: “We at ABB believe that the flexibility of our hybrid electrical propulsion system is a good match with the variable power contribution from the wind. By utilising ABB’s advanced power and energy solution, we are able to optimise the operational efficiency of the vessel.”

Dominik Thoma, Global Manager LNG Cargo, Everllence said: “While WAPS introduces highly variable propulsion demand due to fluctuating wind conditions, DFE+ propulsion offers precise load control and operational flexibility, making it exceptionally well-suited to harness the variable and intermittent power contributions of wind-assisted systems. In combination with smart power-management systems and adaptive trimming, we see significant potential for reduced emissions and OPEX.”

The initial scope of the collaboration will focus on a future LNG carrier concept, with further applications planned within the cargo segment. The partners see strong potential for long-distance operations, vessels with sufficient deck space for wingsails and propulsion systems requiring high flexibility. The collaboration also aims to deliver significant reductions in both OPEX and CAPEX for next-generation vessel designs.