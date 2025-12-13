EVE Energy Signs Strategic Partnership With Green Whale Technology

[By: EVE Energy]

In a move set to accelerate the future of marine electrification, EVE Energy, and Green Whale Technology (GWT) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to provide high-performance marine Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS) and service to customers worldwide. This collaboration combines EVE Energy’s advanced lithium marine battery system technology, and GWT’s marine engineering, lifecycle service and commissioning expertise.

Note that EVE Energy and GWT have already delivered the first BV-classed marine battery container ever built in Asia within record time. Now, both parties step up their collaboration with a shared vision: to make marine energy storage more affordable, more reliable, and safer - and to get closer to the customer. The strategic agreement is structured as a back-to-back partnership, ensuring comprehensive support from EVE Energy across all aspects of our collaboration. In practice, both the new BESS and the joint way of working feature several eye catching characteristics:

First, thanks to EVE’s active balancing technology, these systems deliver a lifetime of up to 15 years, surpassing any LFP systems in the market today, and significantly reducing total cost of ownership.

Second, the high C-rate maritime battery market was long dominated by NMC cell-based systems. EVE, however, is currently the only supplier in the world offering 3C continuous LFP marine batteries, offering a longer lifetime than NMC-based system in many application scenarios.

Third, the alliance’s massive production capability, advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry technology, maritime experience, cost advantages, data safety, and global service capacity shows this solution’s potential to be a game-changer in the market.

Godfrey Wang, CEO of Green Whale Technology B.V., states: “GWT is very proud of this partnership, especially because we are a young company. This really strengthens our ability to provide lifecycle solutions to global customers. I would like to thank the entire EVE team for their trust and seamless collaboration, and we look forward to growing together.” Europe-based cloud services and spare parts

To support customers globally, and with higher standards, Green Whale Technology is establishing an NL-based cloud service platform, guaranteeing local data compliance, digital security, and mitigating geopolitical risks. Spare parts storage in Norway and the Netherlands further strengthen timely after-sales support, while joint R&D initiatives promise continued innovation.

Production capacity and cost

As one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers (cells and systems), EVE Energy leverages its huge ESS system factory capacity of over 10 MWh per day to ensure scalability and timely delivery. In addition, the 3C marine battery system is priced below USD 300 per kWh, which is unique in the current market.

In conclusion, EVE Energy’s Head of Marine & Port, Yong Cong Xiong says: “By collaborating on all the key elements in BESS development, manufacturing, delivery and service, we aim to ensure that customers receive the best available battery technology, backed by global support throughout the product lifecycle of our systems. We are very proud that we can now extend the system’s lifetime to 15 years with an experienced local service provider, GWT, and look forward to seeing them deployed in the maritimemarkets.”