Eutelsat and Intellian Introduce First LEO Manpack Terminal

[By: Eutelsat]

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 – Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) announced the launch of the first military-grade manpack terminal, Intellian’s OW7MP, for the OneWeb network. Developed in partnership with Intellian Technologies, a global leader in satellite communication antennas, the terminal is now available to government and defence customers needing portable, resilient connectivity solutions.

Intellian’s OW7MP Manpack terminal enables government and defence users to securely access Eutelsat’s global LEO network in scenarios where traditional communications infrastructure is unavailable, degraded, or denied. Designed to fit within a standard military rucksack and featuring one-touch network acquisition, the terminal supports rapid deployment for front-line operations, emergency response, disaster relief, and remote government missions. It is also capable of operating in GPS-denied environments, addressing a critical requirement for defence users operating in contested regions.

This terminal supports Eutelsat’s growing government business worldwide by expanding how high-speed, low-latency LEO connectivity can be delivered to mission-critical users. By combining OneWeb’s global LEO services with a compact, mission-ready terminal, Eutelsat enhances the flexibility, resilience, and operational choice available to governments seeking secure communications across diverse and demanding environments.

Steve Mills, Vice President for Global Government at Eutelsat said: "Governments need connectivity that deploys anywhere, instantly, without compromise. This new terminal expands our ability to serve defence and government partners with solutions tailored to their operational reality -- whether that's front-line communications, disaster response, or secure connectivity in remote locations. Our partnership with Intellian reflects our commitment to working with industry leaders to deliver the terminals government users need to access our network."

“The OW7MP Manpack addresses the rapidly evolving demands of defence users by providing an ultra-portable solution where connectivity and safety are no longer a trade-off,” said Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian Technologies. “By integrating advanced features like Tx Mute and R-GNSS into a form factor that supports both COTM and COTP, we are delivering a mission-critical technology that allows the operator to focus on the objective, not the devices.”