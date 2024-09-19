Euronav Changes Name to CMB.TECH on October 1st

[By: CMB.TECH NV]

Euronav NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext: CMBT) (“Euronav” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the name change of Euronav NV to CMB.TECH NV, which was approved by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Euronav NV on 2 July 2024, will be effective on October 1, 2024.

The company is changing its corporate name to reflect its new strategy focusing on fleet diversification and decarbonisation. CMB.TECH is a diversified and future-proof maritime group, leading the way in sustainability. The group owns and operates more than 160 seagoing vessels: crude oil tankers, dry bulk tankers, container transport, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels, tugboats and ferries.

The Euronav brand will remain the brand name of the crude oil tanker and offshore oil activities.

CMB.TECH remains listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol CMBT.