Euronav Acquires Two Eco-Suezmax Vessels Under Construction

By The Maritime Executive 02-12-2021 09:46:21

Euronav NV announces it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition through resale of two eco-Suezmax newbuilding contracts. Currently completing construction at the Daehan Shipyard in South Korea, these modern vessels are being acquired for an en-bloc price of $113 million. Both vessels are due for delivery in January 2022.

The vessels are the latest generation of Suezmax Eco-type tankers. They will be fitted with Exhaust Gas Scrubber technology and Ballast Water Treatment systems. The vessels have the structural notation to be LNG Ready. Euronav is working closely with the shipyard to also have the structural notation to be Ammonia Ready. This provides the option to switch to other fuels at a later stage.

Hugo De Stoop, CEO said: “The current disruptions to the freight market have provided this opportunity and our strong balance sheet allowed us to act quickly on it. This is in line with our strategy of acquiring good assets at attractive points in the cycle.”

Acquisition rationale and funding

This transaction is consistent with the core company objectives and strategy. As the new vessels are resales, they are not adding to projected vessel supply as they were already under construction. Euronav intends to use existing liquidity and will raise appropriate financing before the delivery of those ships. Balance sheet debt leverage will continue to remain conservative and appropriate for Euronav to retain its strength and flexibility in navigating the tanker cycle.



