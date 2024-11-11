Eureka Naval Craft - Next Generation Multirole Vessels

[By: Eureka Naval Craft]

Eureka Naval Craft, a U.S. based maritime and defense innovation company, proudly introduces the launch of the company and its suite of groundbreaking non-ITAR next-generation naval defense and coast guard vessels. Eureka’s vessels, designed with ESNA Naval Architect’s advanced Surface Effect Ship (SES) technology, deliver high-speed, multi-role capabilities-leveraging proven innovations from the offshore energy sector.

Eureka's vessels are specifically engineered for critical missions, including patrol, interdiction, reconnaissance, and attack, providing agile defense of vital infrastructure and naval bases across diverse environments. Outfitted with cutting-edge modular systems, in collaboration with leading defense solution OEMs, Eureka’s vessels ensure comprehensive protection against threats from the surface, air, and underwater - demonstrating unparalleled operational resilience in even the most contested waters.

Eureka's versatile suite of vessels excel in diverse mission profiles, from sea denial to logistics and medical evacuation, ensuring mission success in even the most demanding high-threat environments. These vessels are capable of operating from amphibious landing ship well decks and conducting beach landings with self-recovery. Additionally, they can be converted to remote unmanned operations, enhancing their flexibility and utility in modern naval operations. The vessels that Eureka are introducing to market include:

AIRCAT Bengal, a 36 m LOA - Patrol/ Interdiction/ Reconnaissance/ Attack/ Air Defense/ Logistics/ Medivac vessel with a 1,000 nm range @ 38 kts cruising (46-50 kts max speed - load depending). Crew is 5-7 (depending upon mission) and can accommodate between 15-17 persons (mission depending) in addition to crew. Vessel capable of being equipped with defense systems and armed for contested littoral operation with pervasive drone and anti-ship missile threats. Optional primary armament includes three (3) 30mm remote weapon stations, each with individual radar coverage paired with a 360 4D hemispheric radar and full spectrum optronics, as well as onboard ATGMs, drones, and numerous remote and manual machine guns. Vessel has space on aft deck for 2 x 20 ft ISO mission/ weapon payload containers (capable of carrying swarming loitering munition drones, anti-ship missiles, air defense, torpedoes, sea mines, and/or mine counter measure systems). AIRCAT Lynx, a 36 m LOA - Coast Guard/ Border Patrol/ Fisheries Patrol vessel with a 1,000 nm range @ 38 kts cruising (46 kts max speed). Crew is 4-7 (depending upon mission) and can accommodate between 15-17 persons (mission depending, or if casualty rescue 34 persons) in addition to crew. This vessel is suitably equipped for search and rescue, medivac, vessel traffic monitoring, pollution response and readiness, maritime law enforcement, counter-piracy, counterterrorism, and suppression of illegal activities, including unreported and unregulated fishing, human/ narcotics/ weapons trafficking. Optional primary armament includes optional 30mm and 12.7mm remote weapon stations with a 360 4D hemispheric radar and full spectrum optronics, an ISR Drone, and numerous manual machine guns. Vessel has space on aft deck for 2 x 20 ft ISO mission/ payload containers (capable of carrying drones, RHIBs, pollution response equipment, survey/scientific packages). AIRCAT Jaguar, a 17.5 m LOA - Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel Improved (“LCVP(I)”) with a 350 nm range @ 38 kts cruising (48-50 kts max speed). Landing craft is low observable in form and can carry 3 crew plus 24 marines or two MTZR ATVs with their crew. Vessel is optionally equipped with active defense countermeasures and armed with 12.7mm remote weapon station for contested littoral ops with pervasive drone and anti-ship missile threats. AIRCAT Panther, a 17.5m LOA - Autonomous Surface Vessel (“ASV”) with onboard space for 20 ft ISO mission/ weapon payload container contained within a low observable form with a 350 nm range @ 38 kts cruising (50 kts max).

This ASV is intended to conduct logistics and/or distributed attack/ defense ops (could be configured to carry 4 x anti-ship missiles for attack, mobile distributed point air defense, and/or high volume containerized swarming loitering munitions package).