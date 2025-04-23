Essential Advice from The Swedish Club for Masters Handling Liquid Cargo

[By: The Swedish Club]

In response to the increasing pressures faced by maritime professionals to expedite cargo operations and to prevent cargo claims, marine insurance specialist The Swedish Club has released a comprehensive guide aimed at reinforcing the importance of adhering to standard sampling procedures for liquid cargo. This guide is designed to support Masters and crew members in maintaining the highest safety standards while managing the complexities of transporting hazardous chemicals, edible oils, and petroleum products.

The guide underscores the crucial role that proper sampling plays as the best defence against cargo claims. It emphasises that despite the industry’s fast-paced nature, safety and accuracy cannot be compromised. “Skipping steps in the rush to meet deadlines not only jeopardises the ship’s safety, but also places the Master at significant risk,” says Joakim Enström, Senior Loss Prevention Officer at The Swedish Club. “Our guide provides clear, easy-to-follow procedures that integrate seamlessly into daily operations, ensuring that both the crew’s safety and cargo integrity are protected.”

The guide details every aspect of the sampling process—from the initial collection to the storage and labelling of samples, addressing key areas such as the use of PPE as mandated in Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) and the meticulous labelling and stowage of samples. It also covers the documentation necessary for maintaining transparency and accountability, including accurate entries in the bill of lading.

By furnishing a checklist, The Swedish Club aims to streamline these critical procedures, offering Masters a structural framework to mitigate risks associated with cargo sampling. This initiative not only aims to enhance procedural compliance but also to cultivate a culture of safety that aligns with the best practices of the maritime industry.

“Through this guide, we are reinforcing our commitment to upholding safety and operational excellence in maritime transport,” Mr Enström added. “It’s about providing the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the challenges of modern shipping—ensuring that Masters have the support they need to make informed decisions that prioritise safety and efficiency.”

The guide is now available to all members of The Swedish Club, emphasising the organisation’s dedication to continuous improvement in safety standards and support for seafarers worldwide.