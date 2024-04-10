ESG & Royal IHC Form Joint Partnership for USACE Medium-Class Hopper Dredge

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Royal IHC to design and construct a highly automated medium-class hopper dredge for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). This state-of-the-art vessel, contracted for the Department of Defense, is slated for delivery in 2027. The dredge will be constructed at ESG's Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities.

Building on a history of successful collaboration, ESG and Royal IHC aim to deliver an unparalleled dredging vessel, incorporating ground-breaking design, engineering, dredging equipment, and automation systems. This partnership underscores ESG's commitment to supporting its customers in achieving new levels of dredging efficiency and performance.

"Our partnership with Royal IHC exemplifies our longstanding commitment to working with the best in the industry to deliver superior vessels to our customers," said Joey D’Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. "Our extensive experience in building highly mission capable TSHDs in the U.S. positions us well to construct this exceptional vessel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."

The new hopper dredge will enter the USACE’s Ready Reserve Fleet and will play a critical role in the Corps’ navigation mission and provide for safe, reliable, effective, and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation systems for vital national security, commerce, and recreation needs. The vessel will replace the 57-year-old Dredge McFARLAND based in the Corps’ Philadelphia District. The Dredge McFARLAND is one of four oceangoing hopper dredges owned and operated by USACE.

The collaboration between USACE, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, and Royal IHC represents a blend of expertise and innovation. ESG is the most experienced in building high-specification TSHDs in the U.S. complementing Royal IHC's advanced design capabilities, state-of-the-art dredging equipment, automation, and environmental awareness. The medium-sized hopper dredge is a testament to innovation in the maritime industry.

Vessel Specifications:

Length: 320’

Beam: 72’

Hull Depth: 28’

Draft (hopper empty): 11’3”

Draft (hopper full): 25’6”

Maximum Hopper Capacity: 6000 yd3

Maximum dredge depth with suction tube at 45 degrees: 65’