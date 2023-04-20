ERMA First Presents Alternative Maritime Power for Greener Ports

ERMA FIRST for Greener Ports

ERMA FIRST, a leading sustainable marine solutions provider, has published a new whitepaper that presents alternative maritime power solutions as the key to greener ports as the regulatory landscape increasingly favors shore power capabilities.

Available to download, the new whitepaper – Alternative Maritime Power: The Key to Greener Ports – offers an in-depth review of the environmental and operational benefits of shore power. It outlines the impact of air pollution from ports on local communities and the surrounding environment and the level of pollution generated by vessels at berth, also providing a summary of the rapidly changing regulatory frameworks that require ships and ports to have shore power capabilities.



The paper goes on to discuss shore power as an alternative fuel, highlighting the need for standardisation, the basic architecture required and system variations before introducing ERMA FIRST’s revolutionary shore power solution – BLUE CONNECT.

Interest in Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) – or cold-ironing – solutions has continued to gather pace as efforts to reduce emissions remains a top priority for the shipping sector. When at berth and running diesel-fuelled auxiliary engines to power the hotel load, a vessel emits a harmful combination of pollutants. They include carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides and particulate matter – all of which are known to contribute to poor air quality and to have a negative impact on health and the environment.

Dimitris Tsoulos, BLUE CONNECT Director, ERMA FIRST

Dimitris Tsoulos, BLUE CONNECT Director at ERMA FIRST, said: “Shore power solutions can effectively eliminate exhaust gases, particulate matter and noise as they allow ships to completely shut-down their auxiliary engines and connect to an onshore power supply. To help achieve the industry’s decarbonisation goals and protect local communities and ecosystems, ship owners, managers and ports need to start taking the necessary steps towards ensuring shore power connections are available worldwide.

“The purpose of ERMA FIRST’s new whitepaper is to help present the case for shore power as an alternative fuel and an environmentally efficient solution as regulations continue to tighten, while providing insight into key technical specifications which must be considered.”

To download a copy of the whitepaper, visit: http://www.ermafirst.com/ef-library/

ABOUT ERMA FIRST:

ERMA FIRST - Preserving and Protecting the Marine Ecosystem

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Greece, ERMA FIRST is a leading manufacturer of ballast water treatment systems (BWΤS) and sustainable marine equipment solutions. Our robust systems and solutions ensure worldwide compliance, provide operational simplicity and reduce operational expenditure.

ERMA FIRST's customer-centric approach offers flexible and convenient servicing through a trusted network of certified engineers worldwide. ERMA FIRST provides sales, maintenance and training to clients via a network of offices in 46 countries.

ERMA FIRST offers a complete range of ballast water treatment solutions (BWTS), holding USCG & IMO Type Approvals. In addition, ERMA FIRST is an experienced manufacturer of pioneering sustainable marine equipment solutions.

ERMA FIRST won the Lloyd’s List Technical Achievement Award (2013), the GREEN4SEA Technology Award (2016) and GREEN4SEA Sustainability Award (2023).

www.ermafirst.com

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.