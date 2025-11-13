Eregli Shipyard Begins Construction Of Turkey's Most Powerful Escort Tug

[By: Med Marine]

On November 3, 2025, a significant milestone was celebrated at Eregli Shipyard, marking the official commencement of construction for two of Türkiye’s most powerful escort tugs, being built for the General Directorate of Coastal Safety (KEGM). The steel-cutting ceremony symbolized the first tangible step in bringing this major project to life—one that reflects Türkiye’s steadfast commitment to advancing maritime safety and operational capability in its territorial waters, and once again demonstrates the engineering excellence of Med Marine’s Eregli Shipyard.

Under the contract signed on May 5, 2025, Eregli Shipyard will construct, outfit, test, and deliver two state-of-the-art escort tugs, each measuring 42 meters in length and boasting a minimum bollard pull of 130 tonnes. Designed to perform under the most challenging conditions, these vessels will feature FiFi-I class firefighting systems, advanced control technologies, and high-precision manoeuvrability to ensure rapid and reliable response in emergency operations.

The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from KEGM and Eregli Shiyard, including Mr. Mustafa Bankao?lu, General Director of KEGM, and Mr. Gökmen K?n?k, Deputy General Director of KEGM, among other distinguished guests from the organization. The event highlighted the shared sense of pride and responsibility in building vessels that will enhance the safety of Turkish seas and contribute to the nation’s maritime strength.

Reflecting on the occasion, Mrs. Y?ld?z Bozkurt Ozcan, General Manager of Med Marine Holding, expressed his enthusiasm, stating:

“Today, we begin a project of national importance—two powerful escort tugs that will stand as symbols of Türkiye’s maritime resilience and engineering excellence. Each plate of steel we cut today represents our dedication to safeguarding our coasts, advancing our shipbuilding capabilities, and contributing to a safer maritime future for the nation.”

As sparks flew and steel met flame, this ceremony marked more than the beginning of construction—it marked the continuation of Eregli Shipyard’s enduring mission to serve Türkiye’s maritime future through innovation, reliability, and craftsmanship.

Technical specifications of the tugboats:

Length: 42 m

Max. Draft: 7,5 m

Depth: 6,4 m

Beam: 16 m

Bollard Pull: Min. 130 tons

Speed: 14 knots

Crew: 11 persons